512 Groff Court NE

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Capitol Hill Historic District Living at its Finest!!!



This beautiful property includes:



-Split Level Two Bedroom / One Bathroom



-Central Air Conditioning



-Modern Kitchen with Updated Appliances, Granite Countertops and Dishwasher!



-Breakfast Bar



-Sunny Living Room with direct access to Deck



-Hardwood Floors



-Recessed Lighting



-Fireplace



-Exposed Brick



-2 Upstairs Bedrooms



-Private Backyard for Entertaining/BBQ



-Washer and Dryer



-Pet Friendly



It is only a few blocks from just about everything the urban dweller needs to be comfortable in DC. Restaurants, bars, coffee shops, pharmacies, banks, shopping, parks, and groceries are all at your doorstep! The location cannot be beat, you are just a short stroll to Eastern Market's fresh produce, meat and flea markets. Only steps away from the bustling H Street featuring a ton of new developments including the new Street Cars and public bus lines. Union Station shopping, food, metro, bus stop, and train station are only two blocks away!



This is a fantastic property in an unbeatable location!!



Available September 2019



Schedule a viewing today!!!