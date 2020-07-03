All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 512 Groff Court NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
512 Groff Court NE
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:23 PM

512 Groff Court NE

512 Groff Court NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

512 Groff Court NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Capitol Hill Historic District Living at its Finest!!!

This beautiful property includes:

-Split Level Two Bedroom / One Bathroom

-Central Air Conditioning

-Modern Kitchen with Updated Appliances, Granite Countertops and Dishwasher!

-Breakfast Bar

-Sunny Living Room with direct access to Deck

-Hardwood Floors

-Recessed Lighting

-Fireplace

-Exposed Brick

-2 Upstairs Bedrooms

-Private Backyard for Entertaining/BBQ

-Washer and Dryer

-Pet Friendly

It is only a few blocks from just about everything the urban dweller needs to be comfortable in DC. Restaurants, bars, coffee shops, pharmacies, banks, shopping, parks, and groceries are all at your doorstep! The location cannot be beat, you are just a short stroll to Eastern Market's fresh produce, meat and flea markets. Only steps away from the bustling H Street featuring a ton of new developments including the new Street Cars and public bus lines. Union Station shopping, food, metro, bus stop, and train station are only two blocks away!

This is a fantastic property in an unbeatable location!!

Available September 2019

Schedule a viewing today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Groff Court NE have any available units?
512 Groff Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Groff Court NE have?
Some of 512 Groff Court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Groff Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
512 Groff Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Groff Court NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Groff Court NE is pet friendly.
Does 512 Groff Court NE offer parking?
No, 512 Groff Court NE does not offer parking.
Does 512 Groff Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 Groff Court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Groff Court NE have a pool?
No, 512 Groff Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 512 Groff Court NE have accessible units?
No, 512 Groff Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Groff Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Groff Court NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Bixby
601 L St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Preston
1743 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Park Pleasant Apartments I
3339 Mount Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Zen Apollo
1234 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University