Washington, DC
5113 7th Street Northwest
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:52 AM

5113 7th Street Northwest

5113 7th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5113 7th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully renovated townhome in chic Petworth! This home has it all, from 3.5 bathrooms, a separate entry and kitchen for the basement resident, two decks (1st and 2nd Floor), great landscaping, gorgeous hardwood floors, and lux kitchen appliances. The open floor plan of the first floor lends itself to hosting and enjoying the company of your family or others.
BEAUTIFUL, stylishly redone 3-Bed, 3.5 Bath townhome in amazing Petworth. Enjoy the stylishly renovated kitchen with lux appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, renovated bathrooms and a basement that could be an au pair suite with its own kitchen, entry, and storage.

Rarely does such a well renovated property come on in Petworth for this price, let alone with 3.5 bathrooms!

Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/4d858096-ff23-4f5f-b238-1d5785820813/?utm_source=captureapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5113 7th Street Northwest have any available units?
5113 7th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5113 7th Street Northwest have?
Some of 5113 7th Street Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5113 7th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
5113 7th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5113 7th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 5113 7th Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5113 7th Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 5113 7th Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 5113 7th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5113 7th Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5113 7th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 5113 7th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 5113 7th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 5113 7th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5113 7th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5113 7th Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.

