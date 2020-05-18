5112 3rd St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming and Renovated 4 BD. 3.5 BA Petworth Row Home!! - Welcome to your charming and renovated 4 BD, 3.5 BA row home located in the Petworth neighborhood of NW Washington, DC!!



First, notice your beautiful front porch with new porch swing. Walk in your front door and see the hardwood floors and open floor plan, leading into your spacious and quaint living area. Continue into your open and expansive, sunlit combination kitchen/dining room with kitchen island, large dining space, stainless steel appliances, and renovated cabinets. Then, head downstairs into your fully finished basement with large family room, additional bedroom, full bath and rear entrance. Next, head back upstairs and continue to the second level with large master suite containing sitting area overlooking 3rd St, walk-in closet and en suite bath, along with 2 more bedrooms and extra full bath.



Property is close by to all that the Petworth neighborhood has to offer, and is not far from the restaurants/bars on Upshur St, and all the shopping and convenience of Georgia Ave. It boasts a small area in the back, off the alley, with off-street parking, and contains a washer and dryer.



Don't miss out on this beautiful home, and great deal!!



Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:

*$50 application fee required

*1 months security deposit required

*Minimum 1 year lease

*Pets are considered on a case by case basis w/$250 non-refundable pet fee required

*No smoking inside the property

*Tenant is responsible for water, gas, and electric



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on available rentals tab at the top, click on the Apply Now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50 application fee.



(RLNE3741763)