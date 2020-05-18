All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

5112 3rd St NW

5112 3rd Street Northwest
Location

5112 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Charming and Renovated 4 BD. 3.5 BA Petworth Row Home!! - Welcome to your charming and renovated 4 BD, 3.5 BA row home located in the Petworth neighborhood of NW Washington, DC!!

First, notice your beautiful front porch with new porch swing. Walk in your front door and see the hardwood floors and open floor plan, leading into your spacious and quaint living area. Continue into your open and expansive, sunlit combination kitchen/dining room with kitchen island, large dining space, stainless steel appliances, and renovated cabinets. Then, head downstairs into your fully finished basement with large family room, additional bedroom, full bath and rear entrance. Next, head back upstairs and continue to the second level with large master suite containing sitting area overlooking 3rd St, walk-in closet and en suite bath, along with 2 more bedrooms and extra full bath.

Property is close by to all that the Petworth neighborhood has to offer, and is not far from the restaurants/bars on Upshur St, and all the shopping and convenience of Georgia Ave. It boasts a small area in the back, off the alley, with off-street parking, and contains a washer and dryer.

Don't miss out on this beautiful home, and great deal!!

Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:
*$50 application fee required
*1 months security deposit required
*Minimum 1 year lease
*Pets are considered on a case by case basis w/$250 non-refundable pet fee required
*No smoking inside the property
*Tenant is responsible for water, gas, and electric

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on available rentals tab at the top, click on the Apply Now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50 application fee.

(RLNE3741763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 3rd St NW have any available units?
5112 3rd St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5112 3rd St NW have?
Some of 5112 3rd St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 3rd St NW currently offering any rent specials?
5112 3rd St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 3rd St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5112 3rd St NW is pet friendly.
Does 5112 3rd St NW offer parking?
Yes, 5112 3rd St NW offers parking.
Does 5112 3rd St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5112 3rd St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 3rd St NW have a pool?
No, 5112 3rd St NW does not have a pool.
Does 5112 3rd St NW have accessible units?
No, 5112 3rd St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 3rd St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5112 3rd St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
