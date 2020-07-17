5100 D STREET SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

** PLEASE fill out application online https://apply.link/3iwmt5o $30 application fee per adult. PRIOR to calling for showing request ** Near Benning Road Metro, with private parking on your own drive way and a nice backyard deck! Full use of the lawn next to the house as well! Freshly painted and remodeled with high end appliances in upstairs kitchen, 2 bedroom upstairs 2 bedroom downstairs, and full bath on each floor! Spacious walk-out basement with lots of natural light! Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and lawn care :). $50 non-refundable application fee per adult required, fill out application online http://apply.adreamhomeforme.com. Excellent credit and income only, previous landlord reference required, complete background and credit check will be performed.Check out this 3D home tour! https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/632fde8e-9b85-473f-91b0-a88281dd164b?setAttribution=mls&wl=true