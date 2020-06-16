510 21st St Nw, Potomac P

Amenities

LOOKING FOR A PERSON TO SUBLEASE MY APT!



Fully furnished studio in Foggy Bottom George Washington University. 540 sqft. As a resident, youll have access to our sunny rooftop deck with a great view of the entire D.C. area. The fitness center includes a wide variety of the latest workout equipment. Plus, the grill and picnic area is great for entertaining guests. The building also offer garage parking, excellent recycling facilities, and controlled access entry. Additionally, the building allows 2 cats for pet, and Elevator, laundry facilities and total lockers dry cleaning service are equipped. My unit has a nice location to recycling and elevators. Queen size bed, sofa, Samsung Smart TV, computer desk, printer, 6 seated dining table with 6 chairs, vanity tools, large mirror, dressers and etc are furnished in. Contact me an Ill send you a walkthrough video I filmed and more detailed info.



(Rent, and Utility fees are fixed, yet all other monthly service fees such as Internet can be changed)



Listed are some of the features of my room:



- 40-inch UHD Samsung Smart TV

- Apple TV, 4th Generation

-Dyson Vacuum

- Nespresso Coffee Machine with aerocchino

- Black/White and color Laser printer

-2 humidifier

- air purifier

- Gas Stove with Oven

- Microwave

- Rice Cooker

-Airfryer

-Food Processor

-Food chopper

- Good working handheld wireless vacuum

- Apple Homepod for listening to music or for connecting to TV



our apartment is located:



- At the heart of Foggy Bottom region

- 5 minutes walk to Foggy Bottom metro station

- 5 minutes walk to Whole Foods Market

- 15 minutes walk to Trader Joes

- 1 minutes walk to CVS

-5 minutes walk to Seven Eleven

- 3 minutes walk to small local grocery store

- 2 minutes walk to closest Starbucks

- Walkable distance to local restaurants



our apartment is featured with:



- 24 Concierge

- Reserved parking lot at the basement (Requires extra fee)

- Laundry/Drying Room at the basement of the building (Card machines)

- Self Heat/Cool control in their room

- Free of Electricity charge

- Free of Gas charge

- Free of living water charge

- Free of maintainence charge