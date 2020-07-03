All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

506 Seward Square Se Unit: 259

506 Seward Square Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

506 Seward Square Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Enjoy:
- Queen Bed
- Washer/dryer in unit
- 150 MB high speed internet
- Smart TV with HBO & Showtime
- Private balcony
- Hardwood floors
- Full Dining table
- Lots of Light
- Near Metro
- Great Location
- Near Grocery, shops, restaurants
- Wonderful apartment in the heart of Capitol Hill
- Private outdoor deck
- Washer & dryer in the unit for guests exclusive use
- Street parking - can get permit from the city using your lease
- High speed WiFi (150+ Mbps strong signal)

Features:
Unit Accommodates: 3
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: Street - with permit
View: city
Non-smoking
Sofabeds: Yes
Maid service: Yes
Lots of Light: Yes
Air Conditioning: Yes
Hardwood Floors: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
High speed internet
Washer/dryer:in unit
View: city
Deck
Private Deck
Near Metro

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 259 have any available units?
506 Seward Square Se Unit: 259 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 259 have?
Some of 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 259's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 259 currently offering any rent specials?
506 Seward Square Se Unit: 259 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 259 pet-friendly?
No, 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 259 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 259 offer parking?
Yes, 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 259 offers parking.
Does 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 259 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 259 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 259 have a pool?
No, 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 259 does not have a pool.
Does 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 259 have accessible units?
No, 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 259 does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 259 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 259 has units with dishwashers.

