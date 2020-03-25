All apartments in Washington
504 EDGEWOOD STREET NE
504 EDGEWOOD STREET NE

504 Edgewood Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

504 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful spacious town house available near the heart of Monroe Street Market, Brookland Artspace, Busboys and Poets, Brookland Pint, Chipotle, Potbellys, & Pizza etc.The house was fully renovated in 2012 by a European architectural firm based in Georgetown. It is located on Edgewood Street, NE, blocks from the Catholic University campus, the National Basilica. The house is also blocks from the Red Line metro station "Rhode-Island Ave" and "Brookland" metro station. Bus lines are half a block from property.The layout is composed of two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms (master suites) located on the second floor. A vast and luminous lounge area separates the two bedroom suites and is ideal for a home office, or a TV room with a sleeper sofa. There are four skylights throughout the second floor that bring natural light to all bathrooms and lounge area.The layout of the kitchen was created under the guidance of a Chef and is composed of a large kitchen featuring a bar area and a built-in wine bar next to it. The layout is open to the dining room on one side and to the living room on the other. Natural light, original hardwood floors, recessed lighting, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick walls and cowhides bar are one of the features of the kitchen.Large basement that can be turned into a bedroom with a full bathroom. There is a washer and dryer as well as a storage room.The back of the house leads onto a large barbecue patio. The upper deck is ideal for hammocks and leads to the rear parking (for one car). RENT: House is available now. Rent is $3,330/month and includes bimonthly maintenance visits for repairs directly related to plumbing, heating and cooling and electricity. The minimum lease term is one year. Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water, gas and electricity), landscaping maintenance and snow removal. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 EDGEWOOD STREET NE have any available units?
504 EDGEWOOD STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 EDGEWOOD STREET NE have?
Some of 504 EDGEWOOD STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 EDGEWOOD STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
504 EDGEWOOD STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 EDGEWOOD STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 EDGEWOOD STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 504 EDGEWOOD STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 504 EDGEWOOD STREET NE offers parking.
Does 504 EDGEWOOD STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 EDGEWOOD STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 EDGEWOOD STREET NE have a pool?
No, 504 EDGEWOOD STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 504 EDGEWOOD STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 504 EDGEWOOD STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 504 EDGEWOOD STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 EDGEWOOD STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.

