504 EDGEWOOD STREET NE

Beautiful spacious town house available near the heart of Monroe Street Market, Brookland Artspace, Busboys and Poets, Brookland Pint, Chipotle, Potbellys, & Pizza etc.The house was fully renovated in 2012 by a European architectural firm based in Georgetown. It is located on Edgewood Street, NE, blocks from the Catholic University campus, the National Basilica. The house is also blocks from the Red Line metro station "Rhode-Island Ave" and "Brookland" metro station. Bus lines are half a block from property.The layout is composed of two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms (master suites) located on the second floor. A vast and luminous lounge area separates the two bedroom suites and is ideal for a home office, or a TV room with a sleeper sofa. There are four skylights throughout the second floor that bring natural light to all bathrooms and lounge area.The layout of the kitchen was created under the guidance of a Chef and is composed of a large kitchen featuring a bar area and a built-in wine bar next to it. The layout is open to the dining room on one side and to the living room on the other. Natural light, original hardwood floors, recessed lighting, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick walls and cowhides bar are one of the features of the kitchen.Large basement that can be turned into a bedroom with a full bathroom. There is a washer and dryer as well as a storage room.The back of the house leads onto a large barbecue patio. The upper deck is ideal for hammocks and leads to the rear parking (for one car). RENT: House is available now. Rent is $3,330/month and includes bimonthly maintenance visits for repairs directly related to plumbing, heating and cooling and electricity. The minimum lease term is one year. Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water, gas and electricity), landscaping maintenance and snow removal. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis only.