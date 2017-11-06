All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 501 K Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
501 K Street SE
Last updated November 7 2019 at 11:09 AM

501 K Street SE

501 K St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Vernon Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

501 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
elevator
doorman
bike storage
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,390* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,590* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,690* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,290/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this bright Logan Circle furnished studio apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and comfortable living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Washington has to offer!(ID #WDC95)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this studio property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Washington vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV.

Sleeping Arrangements
Double Bed, 55in/140cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this studio apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-In-Building Laundry
-Pet Friendly
-Roof Deck
-Bike Storage
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This fully furnished Blueground apartment is located near Logan Circle, one of DCs trendiest neighborhoods. Thanks to its central location, many of DCs most popular areas are a 15 minute walk away: explore Dupont Circle, head downtown and see the sights or pop around the corner and enjoy a meal at one of the many acclaimed restaurants and bars on 14th Street. Stay in Logan Circle and enjoy a contemporary play at the Studio Theater and take a long stroll by the restored Victorian homes throughout the neighborhood. The neighborhood is served by the McPherson Square and Mount Vernon Metro Stations.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 K Street SE have any available units?
501 K Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 K Street SE have?
Some of 501 K Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 K Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
501 K Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 K Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 K Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 501 K Street SE offer parking?
No, 501 K Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 501 K Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 K Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 K Street SE have a pool?
No, 501 K Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 501 K Street SE have accessible units?
No, 501 K Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 501 K Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 K Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2000 Connecticut
2000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Park Ellison
1700 Harvard St NW
Washington, DC 20009
August
2147 O St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University