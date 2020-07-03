All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 22 2020 at 9:46 AM

5 V Street Nw

5 V Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

5 V Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Large warm sunny home in the heart of Bloomingdale! This quiet row house is a perfect rental for a easy going family or urban professionals looking for a historic neighborhood environment that is still in the center of DC. The home was recently renovated top-to-bottom and features an open floor plan, modern kitchen, beautiful bathrooms, large closets, and off-street parking. Enjoy relaxing in the hidden Crispus Attucks Park just across the street. The house is just blocks away from treasured neighborhood restaurants and bars like Red Hen, Tyber Creek, Boundary Stone, and Big Bear Cafe. V Street/Bloomingdale neighbors are a mix of families and easy going professionals that are fun and open community who will welcome new renters!

Green/Yellow Metro: 10min walk
G8, G2, G9 express and 80 Bus Lines Downtown: 1 block
10min walk to NEW WHOLE FOODS
15min walk to U Street/Shaw
8min Uber to 14th Street
12min Uber to Dupont
Bike Friendly Neighborhood

House Details:
Bedroom 1: 2nd floor master bedroom with large walk-in closet and massive bathroom with luxury shower
Bedroom 2: 2nd floor with large closet and back exterior porch access
Bedroom 3: 2nd floor overlooking back outdoor area
Bedroom 4: Basement with exterior access and full bath with large shower
Bathrooms: 2 full-baths upstairs, 1 half-bath main level, and 1 full bath in basement
First floor features a large ~770 sq/f open floor plan with living room, dining area, and high-end kitchen.
Basement features a second hangout room ~270 sq/f
Front porch with room for table and chairs

Features:
Hardwood floors
Black out shades
Skylights
Dimmer lights
Exposed Brick
Strong A/C and heat (Nest Thermostat)
High-end finishes
Large kitchen with new appliances
Verizon FiOS ready
Outdoor covered storage area
Back patio for grill
Parking pass for 2nd car with easy street parking

*House delivered vacant with no furniture*
**Dates and Price are Negotiable**
***We are also sublet SuperHosts and will be available quickly for anything that you need to fix or have repaired!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 V Street Nw have any available units?
5 V Street Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 V Street Nw have?
Some of 5 V Street Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 V Street Nw currently offering any rent specials?
5 V Street Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 V Street Nw pet-friendly?
No, 5 V Street Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5 V Street Nw offer parking?
Yes, 5 V Street Nw offers parking.
Does 5 V Street Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 V Street Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 V Street Nw have a pool?
No, 5 V Street Nw does not have a pool.
Does 5 V Street Nw have accessible units?
No, 5 V Street Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 5 V Street Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 V Street Nw does not have units with dishwashers.

