Washington, DC
4946 FITCH PLACE NE
4946 FITCH PLACE NE

4946 Fitch Place Northeast · (202) 243-7700
Location

4946 Fitch Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2625 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Welcome home to your beautiful 4 br/3.5 ba rowhouse with huge open floorplan. Built in 2016, this house proudly boasts 3 levels of modern living tucked in the heart of Deanwood and features 2400 sqft of custom finishing touches. Upon entry into your home, the main level opens to the living room, dining room, and upgraded kitchen. Relax on the patio overlooking the hills of Deanwood before retreating upstairs to your large master bedroom suite and luxurious master bathroom. Also on this level you will find two other bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. In the basement is an additional space to entertain guests, the laundry room, and also features a fourth bedroom with spa shower that could also be used as a home office. Private parking space located in the rear of the home. Conveniently located between 3 metro stations and a bus stop which is immediately across the street from the house. Very close to Kenilworth Park where you can stroll, hike, or bike along the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail right in the neighborhood. Easy access to Downtown DC or 295 taking you to Maryland or Virginia. Water is included in monthly rent. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. No pets. 12 month minimum lease. Apply here: https://apply.link/3eWhUin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4946 FITCH PLACE NE have any available units?
4946 FITCH PLACE NE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4946 FITCH PLACE NE have?
Some of 4946 FITCH PLACE NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4946 FITCH PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
4946 FITCH PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4946 FITCH PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 4946 FITCH PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4946 FITCH PLACE NE offer parking?
Yes, 4946 FITCH PLACE NE offers parking.
Does 4946 FITCH PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4946 FITCH PLACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4946 FITCH PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 4946 FITCH PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 4946 FITCH PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 4946 FITCH PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4946 FITCH PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4946 FITCH PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
