4946 FITCH PLACE NE

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub

Welcome home to your beautiful 4 br/3.5 ba rowhouse with huge open floorplan. Built in 2016, this house proudly boasts 3 levels of modern living tucked in the heart of Deanwood and features 2400 sqft of custom finishing touches. Upon entry into your home, the main level opens to the living room, dining room, and upgraded kitchen. Relax on the patio overlooking the hills of Deanwood before retreating upstairs to your large master bedroom suite and luxurious master bathroom. Also on this level you will find two other bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. In the basement is an additional space to entertain guests, the laundry room, and also features a fourth bedroom with spa shower that could also be used as a home office. Private parking space located in the rear of the home. Conveniently located between 3 metro stations and a bus stop which is immediately across the street from the house. Very close to Kenilworth Park where you can stroll, hike, or bike along the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail right in the neighborhood. Easy access to Downtown DC or 295 taking you to Maryland or Virginia. Water is included in monthly rent. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. No pets. 12 month minimum lease. Apply here: https://apply.link/3eWhUin