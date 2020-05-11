Amenities
4933 47th St NW Available 08/01/19 3 Bed 2 Bath - American University Park Colonial - Move In Ready - Style: 3 Bed 2 Bath Center Hall Colonial
Interior Main Floor Features: Hardwood floors throughout, dining room, living room with wood-burning fireplace, kitchen with updated stainless appliances and granite countertops.
Interior Top Floor: Hardwood floors throughout, large master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, and an updated hall bathroom with tub.
Interior Basement: Ceramic tile floors throughout, large open recreation room, laundry room, utility room, and an updated full bathroom with shower.
Exterior: Large spacious lot, welcoming front porch, fenced backyard, and large rear deck.
Location: This coveted American University Park address affords easy access to Friendship Heights, Tenleytown, and the Massachusetts Avenue corridor. Janney, Deal, Wilson, Millie's, Pizzeria Paradiso, and more!
Lease Terms:
*50 application fee required
* 1-month rent security deposit required
*No smoking
*Min 12-month lease
*Pets are accepted on a case by case basis (dogs only)
*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)
*Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and landscaping
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5058355)