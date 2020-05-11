All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4933 47th St NW
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:56 AM

4933 47th St NW

4933 47th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4933 47th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pet friendly
4933 47th St NW Available 08/01/19 3 Bed 2 Bath - American University Park Colonial - Move In Ready - Style: 3 Bed 2 Bath Center Hall Colonial

Interior Main Floor Features: Hardwood floors throughout, dining room, living room with wood-burning fireplace, kitchen with updated stainless appliances and granite countertops.

Interior Top Floor: Hardwood floors throughout, large master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, and an updated hall bathroom with tub.

Interior Basement: Ceramic tile floors throughout, large open recreation room, laundry room, utility room, and an updated full bathroom with shower.

Exterior: Large spacious lot, welcoming front porch, fenced backyard, and large rear deck.

Location: This coveted American University Park address affords easy access to Friendship Heights, Tenleytown, and the Massachusetts Avenue corridor. Janney, Deal, Wilson, Millie's, Pizzeria Paradiso, and more!

Lease Terms:
*50 application fee required
* 1-month rent security deposit required
*No smoking
*Min 12-month lease
*Pets are accepted on a case by case basis (dogs only)
*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)
*Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and landscaping

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5058355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4933 47th St NW have any available units?
4933 47th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4933 47th St NW have?
Some of 4933 47th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4933 47th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
4933 47th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4933 47th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4933 47th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 4933 47th St NW offer parking?
No, 4933 47th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 4933 47th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4933 47th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4933 47th St NW have a pool?
No, 4933 47th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 4933 47th St NW have accessible units?
No, 4933 47th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4933 47th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4933 47th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
