Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pet friendly

4933 47th St NW Available 08/01/19 3 Bed 2 Bath - American University Park Colonial - Move In Ready - Style: 3 Bed 2 Bath Center Hall Colonial



Interior Main Floor Features: Hardwood floors throughout, dining room, living room with wood-burning fireplace, kitchen with updated stainless appliances and granite countertops.



Interior Top Floor: Hardwood floors throughout, large master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, and an updated hall bathroom with tub.



Interior Basement: Ceramic tile floors throughout, large open recreation room, laundry room, utility room, and an updated full bathroom with shower.



Exterior: Large spacious lot, welcoming front porch, fenced backyard, and large rear deck.



Location: This coveted American University Park address affords easy access to Friendship Heights, Tenleytown, and the Massachusetts Avenue corridor. Janney, Deal, Wilson, Millie's, Pizzeria Paradiso, and more!



Lease Terms:

*50 application fee required

* 1-month rent security deposit required

*No smoking

*Min 12-month lease

*Pets are accepted on a case by case basis (dogs only)

*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)

*Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and landscaping



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5058355)