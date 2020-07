Amenities

Beautiful Newly Renovated Furnished 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 half bathrooms 3 level townhome located in the Petworth Community. Third level Master suite , located in the basement, Hardwood flooring throughout the home, Granite counter tops, brand new SS appliances , brand new front loader washer and dryer, walk out deck from kitchen. Cable Ready , Minutes from shopping center, bus stop and metro station. This home is a must see, absolutely beautiful.