4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW

Charming modified Cape Cod in sought after AU Park. Home offers good sized living space in convenient location. Main level offers living room w/ fireplace;dining room;den;kitchen;bedroom and full bath;, and exit to screen porch, deck and backyard. Upper level has 3 bedroom and full bath: basement has kitchenette, separate entrance, family room, laundry. 24 month lease preferred. Pets case by case. Landlord requires a minimum income is 168,000.00 using no more than 2 incomes to qualify and no guarantors and minimum credit score of 680.