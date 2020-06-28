4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming modified Cape Cod in sought after AU Park. Home offers good sized living space in convenient location. Main level offers living room w/ fireplace;dining room;den;kitchen;bedroom and full bath;, and exit to screen porch, deck and backyard. Upper level has 3 bedroom and full bath: basement has kitchenette, separate entrance, family room, laundry. 24 month lease preferred. Pets case by case. Landlord requires a minimum income is 168,000.00 using no more than 2 incomes to qualify and no guarantors and minimum credit score of 680.