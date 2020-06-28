All apartments in Washington
4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 PM

4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW

4908 Chesapeake Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4908 Chesapeake Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming modified Cape Cod in sought after AU Park. Home offers good sized living space in convenient location. Main level offers living room w/ fireplace;dining room;den;kitchen;bedroom and full bath;, and exit to screen porch, deck and backyard. Upper level has 3 bedroom and full bath: basement has kitchenette, separate entrance, family room, laundry. 24 month lease preferred. Pets case by case. Landlord requires a minimum income is 168,000.00 using no more than 2 incomes to qualify and no guarantors and minimum credit score of 680.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW have any available units?
4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW have?
Some of 4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW offer parking?
No, 4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW have a pool?
No, 4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4908 CHESAPEAKE STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
