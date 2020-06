Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities accessible coffee bar parking

Amazing location in Bloomingdale, DC a neighborhood in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C., less than two miles north of the United States Capitol building. You will find just about everything you would need from coffee shops to upscale restaurants and bars. Rent this beautiful Victorian-style rowhouses with 1 car parking. Washer and dryer in unit.