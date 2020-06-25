All apartments in Washington
4847 ALBEMARLE STREET NW
Last updated April 11 2019 at 9:59 PM

4847 ALBEMARLE STREET NW

4847 Albemarle Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4847 Albemarle Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located to the Metro, transportation, shopping, restaurants and downtown, this 3BR, 3.5 bath colonial shows very well and oozes with charm. The 1st level features a large living room with fireplace and separate dining room and the family room and breakfast room lead out to a flag stone patio and stone terraced yard with beautiful plantings and gardens. There are two private parking spaces just outside the kitchen entrance. The lower level is finished with a nice family room, den or office and full bath. The home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout and new double pane windows. This home is available for a 24-48 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4847 ALBEMARLE STREET NW have any available units?
4847 ALBEMARLE STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4847 ALBEMARLE STREET NW have?
Some of 4847 ALBEMARLE STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4847 ALBEMARLE STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
4847 ALBEMARLE STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4847 ALBEMARLE STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 4847 ALBEMARLE STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4847 ALBEMARLE STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 4847 ALBEMARLE STREET NW offers parking.
Does 4847 ALBEMARLE STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4847 ALBEMARLE STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4847 ALBEMARLE STREET NW have a pool?
No, 4847 ALBEMARLE STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 4847 ALBEMARLE STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 4847 ALBEMARLE STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4847 ALBEMARLE STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4847 ALBEMARLE STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
