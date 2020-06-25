4847 ALBEMARLE STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Conveniently located to the Metro, transportation, shopping, restaurants and downtown, this 3BR, 3.5 bath colonial shows very well and oozes with charm. The 1st level features a large living room with fireplace and separate dining room and the family room and breakfast room lead out to a flag stone patio and stone terraced yard with beautiful plantings and gardens. There are two private parking spaces just outside the kitchen entrance. The lower level is finished with a nice family room, den or office and full bath. The home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout and new double pane windows. This home is available for a 24-48 month lease.