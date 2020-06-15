All apartments in Washington
4803 8th Street NE
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:35 AM

4803 8th Street NE

4803 8th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4803 8th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4803 8th Street NE Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Home with Luxury Finishes in the Heart of Michigan Park Available 8/1! - Gorgeous 3BR/1.5BA home in the Michigan Park area available 8/1. This home boasts modern white granite counters in its sleek custom kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry. Adjacent back porch has lovely view of the spacious fenced backyard! Bright and spacious open floorplan living room, central A/C, 3 bedrooms, basement and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home.

This home is only a 13-minute walk from Fort Totten Metro Station! Close to Catholic University. Leafy, quiet residential neighborhood. This is the perfect haven in the city!

$45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome, subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent.

(RLNE4969743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4803 8th Street NE have any available units?
4803 8th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4803 8th Street NE have?
Some of 4803 8th Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4803 8th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
4803 8th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4803 8th Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4803 8th Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 4803 8th Street NE offer parking?
No, 4803 8th Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 4803 8th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4803 8th Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4803 8th Street NE have a pool?
No, 4803 8th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 4803 8th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 4803 8th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4803 8th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4803 8th Street NE has units with dishwashers.
