4803 8th Street NE Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Home with Luxury Finishes in the Heart of Michigan Park Available 8/1! - Gorgeous 3BR/1.5BA home in the Michigan Park area available 8/1. This home boasts modern white granite counters in its sleek custom kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry. Adjacent back porch has lovely view of the spacious fenced backyard! Bright and spacious open floorplan living room, central A/C, 3 bedrooms, basement and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home.



This home is only a 13-minute walk from Fort Totten Metro Station! Close to Catholic University. Leafy, quiet residential neighborhood. This is the perfect haven in the city!



$45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome, subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent.



(RLNE4969743)