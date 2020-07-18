4800 C St SE 104

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

For Rent but purchase option available - Property Id: 287847



Cute and cozy 2 bedroom , 1 bath condo in nice building . Condo fee includes all utilities. Unit has been remodeled, stainless steele appliances, new flooring, recessed lighting , CAC, No dogs allowed

but cats are ok. Building is located on a wonderful friendly block, alot renovation development throughout the neighborhood. At the corner brand new coop development . Own why rent? No down payment and a 3% grant that does not have to be paid back. Call for details

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287847

Property Id 287847



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5908681)