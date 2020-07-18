All apartments in Washington
4800 C St SE 104

4800 C Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4800 C Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
For Rent but purchase option available - Property Id: 287847

Cute and cozy 2 bedroom , 1 bath condo in nice building . Condo fee includes all utilities. Unit has been remodeled, stainless steele appliances, new flooring, recessed lighting , CAC, No dogs allowed
but cats are ok. Building is located on a wonderful friendly block, alot renovation development throughout the neighborhood. At the corner brand new coop development . Own why rent? No down payment and a 3% grant that does not have to be paid back. Call for details
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287847
Property Id 287847

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5908681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 C St SE 104 have any available units?
4800 C St SE 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 C St SE 104 have?
Some of 4800 C St SE 104's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 C St SE 104 currently offering any rent specials?
4800 C St SE 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 C St SE 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4800 C St SE 104 is pet friendly.
Does 4800 C St SE 104 offer parking?
No, 4800 C St SE 104 does not offer parking.
Does 4800 C St SE 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4800 C St SE 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 C St SE 104 have a pool?
No, 4800 C St SE 104 does not have a pool.
Does 4800 C St SE 104 have accessible units?
No, 4800 C St SE 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 C St SE 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 C St SE 104 has units with dishwashers.
