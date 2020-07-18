4800 C St SE 104

Amenities
For Rent but purchase option available - Property Id: 287847
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom , 1 bath condo in nice building . Condo fee includes all utilities. Unit has been remodeled, stainless steele appliances, new flooring, recessed lighting , CAC, No dogs allowed
but cats are ok. Building is located on a wonderful friendly block, alot renovation development throughout the neighborhood. At the corner brand new coop development . Own why rent? No down payment and a 3% grant that does not have to be paid back. Call for details
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287847
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5908681)