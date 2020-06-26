Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4760 Reservoir Raod Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Family Home for Rent - You will love this family home of 4 bedroom, 3 full baths, that contains 1,334 sqft. Main floor is warm and inviting, complete with finishes wood floors and a beautiful back yard with two private decks to enjoy the nice weather. In the upstairs level you will find the master bedroom and master bathroom. Two additional bedrooms with ample closets and one full bathroom. Enjoy the lower level with one bedroom and a full bathroom, living room, and an extra space for an office or an exercise room.

This family home is located in idyllic and tranquil Foxhall Village. The neighborhoods of Berkeley Foxhall boast the best of quiet suburban living with trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding and all the essentials within walking distance, like award winning BlackSalt restaurant, a gourmet weekly farmer's market and many walkable schools, while being close enough to hop over to Georgetown or Virginia for dining.



(RLNE4931731)