Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

4760 Reservoir Raod

4760 Reservoir Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4760 Reservoir Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4760 Reservoir Raod Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Family Home for Rent - You will love this family home of 4 bedroom, 3 full baths, that contains 1,334 sqft. Main floor is warm and inviting, complete with finishes wood floors and a beautiful back yard with two private decks to enjoy the nice weather. In the upstairs level you will find the master bedroom and master bathroom. Two additional bedrooms with ample closets and one full bathroom. Enjoy the lower level with one bedroom and a full bathroom, living room, and an extra space for an office or an exercise room.
This family home is located in idyllic and tranquil Foxhall Village. The neighborhoods of Berkeley Foxhall boast the best of quiet suburban living with trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding and all the essentials within walking distance, like award winning BlackSalt restaurant, a gourmet weekly farmer's market and many walkable schools, while being close enough to hop over to Georgetown or Virginia for dining.

(RLNE4931731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

