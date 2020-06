Amenities

Renovated Art-Deco condo has all the comforts of a custom unit. Fully equipped with new cabinets, hardwood and marble floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, fire place, central air, large rooms, bath, washer/dryer in unit, less than 1 mile from subway, and much more (too many details to mention).