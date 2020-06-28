Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

473 Ridge St NW Available 11/01/19 Adorable Shaw Rowhome! Steps from Convention Center! Parking Included! - Welcome home to your very own Shaw oasis! Walking in you'll find the instant historic charm of a 100 year-old DC rowhome. Natural light floods in from the large windows and kitchen skylight - plus a fireplace in the living room adds to the appeal! The first floor comes fully loaded with hardwood flooring in the living room and stylish tile in the kitchen and bathroom. The 2 bedrooms on the top floor have great closet space, exposed brick, and plenty of room for a king bed in the master bedroom. The private outdoor space cannot be beat for relaxing and entertaining!



Located just two blocks from the Mt. Vernon/Convention Center Metro, this makes for an easy commute around the district by metro, bus, bike or foot. Centrally located between some of DC's best neighborhoods, there are tons of grocery and dining options just blocks away. Head to CityVista to enjoy Busboys and Poets, Silo, or Sweetgreen. Additionally, the 7th and 9th Street corridors offer fun to the west with amazing food and drink spots like Thally, Convivial, SUNdeVICH, and Espita Mezcaleria. If dining out isn't for you - Giant is just steps away. There will never be a dull evening with so many options surrounding you!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant is responsible for electricity and internet. Off-street parking is included in the monthly rent. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5150799)