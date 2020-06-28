All apartments in Washington
473 Ridge St NW
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

473 Ridge St NW

473 Ridge Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

473 Ridge Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
473 Ridge St NW Available 11/01/19 Adorable Shaw Rowhome! Steps from Convention Center! Parking Included! - Welcome home to your very own Shaw oasis! Walking in you'll find the instant historic charm of a 100 year-old DC rowhome. Natural light floods in from the large windows and kitchen skylight - plus a fireplace in the living room adds to the appeal! The first floor comes fully loaded with hardwood flooring in the living room and stylish tile in the kitchen and bathroom. The 2 bedrooms on the top floor have great closet space, exposed brick, and plenty of room for a king bed in the master bedroom. The private outdoor space cannot be beat for relaxing and entertaining!

Located just two blocks from the Mt. Vernon/Convention Center Metro, this makes for an easy commute around the district by metro, bus, bike or foot. Centrally located between some of DC's best neighborhoods, there are tons of grocery and dining options just blocks away. Head to CityVista to enjoy Busboys and Poets, Silo, or Sweetgreen. Additionally, the 7th and 9th Street corridors offer fun to the west with amazing food and drink spots like Thally, Convivial, SUNdeVICH, and Espita Mezcaleria. If dining out isn't for you - Giant is just steps away. There will never be a dull evening with so many options surrounding you!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant is responsible for electricity and internet. Off-street parking is included in the monthly rent. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5150799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 473 Ridge St NW have any available units?
473 Ridge St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 473 Ridge St NW have?
Some of 473 Ridge St NW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 473 Ridge St NW currently offering any rent specials?
473 Ridge St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 473 Ridge St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 473 Ridge St NW is pet friendly.
Does 473 Ridge St NW offer parking?
Yes, 473 Ridge St NW offers parking.
Does 473 Ridge St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 473 Ridge St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 473 Ridge St NW have a pool?
No, 473 Ridge St NW does not have a pool.
Does 473 Ridge St NW have accessible units?
No, 473 Ridge St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 473 Ridge St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 473 Ridge St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
