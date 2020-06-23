All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:54 PM

4707 Bass Place SE

4707 Bass Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4707 Bass Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Stunning high-end renovation! 3BD/1.5BA end-unit home is steps from Metro and features off-street parking and premium, modern finishes throughout. Gourmet kitchen offers quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Home has central A/C and hardwood floors in the living areas and bedrooms. Nicely updated bathrooms add tons of style to this home.

Conveniently located 0.3 mi from Benning Rd Metro and 0.1 mi from Fletcher-Johnson Recreational Center. Easy 10 minute walk to Fort Chaplin Park. Quick 15 minute commute to the U.S. Capitol. Safeway less than a mile away.

Tenant responsible for electric, gas, and water. Pets subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Amenities: Fenced Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 Bass Place SE have any available units?
4707 Bass Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4707 Bass Place SE have?
Some of 4707 Bass Place SE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707 Bass Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
4707 Bass Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 Bass Place SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4707 Bass Place SE is pet friendly.
Does 4707 Bass Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 4707 Bass Place SE offers parking.
Does 4707 Bass Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4707 Bass Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 Bass Place SE have a pool?
No, 4707 Bass Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 4707 Bass Place SE have accessible units?
No, 4707 Bass Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 Bass Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4707 Bass Place SE has units with dishwashers.
