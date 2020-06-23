4707 Bass Place SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Stunning high-end renovation! 3BD/1.5BA end-unit home is steps from Metro and features off-street parking and premium, modern finishes throughout. Gourmet kitchen offers quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Home has central A/C and hardwood floors in the living areas and bedrooms. Nicely updated bathrooms add tons of style to this home.



Conveniently located 0.3 mi from Benning Rd Metro and 0.1 mi from Fletcher-Johnson Recreational Center. Easy 10 minute walk to Fort Chaplin Park. Quick 15 minute commute to the U.S. Capitol. Safeway less than a mile away.



Tenant responsible for electric, gas, and water. Pets subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.



Amenities: Fenced Yard