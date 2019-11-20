4706 12TH STREET NE

Amenities

IMPROVED PRICE -- Beautiful, newly renovated 3-level semi-detached brick home in Brookland w/modern amenities yet traditional charm! Neutral colors, wood flooring on main & upper levels, ceiling fans, kitchen w/ granite counters and tile in bathrooms. Two bedrooms with full bath on the upper level, basement w/ full bath & can be used as third bedroom or den. Washer/Dryer, great green space with flat backyard & porch! Landlord will take care of lawn, tree and shrubbery maintenance!! Convenient to bus routes & metro. Work and live in the city! Please note: Good credit (600s+), good rental history and background are requirements.