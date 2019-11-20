All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4706 12TH STREET NE

4706 12th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4706 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
IMPROVED PRICE -- Beautiful, newly renovated 3-level semi-detached brick home in Brookland w/modern amenities yet traditional charm! Neutral colors, wood flooring on main & upper levels, ceiling fans, kitchen w/ granite counters and tile in bathrooms. Two bedrooms with full bath on the upper level, basement w/ full bath & can be used as third bedroom or den. Washer/Dryer, great green space with flat backyard & porch! Landlord will take care of lawn, tree and shrubbery maintenance!! Convenient to bus routes & metro. Work and live in the city! Please note: Good credit (600s+), good rental history and background are requirements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 12TH STREET NE have any available units?
4706 12TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4706 12TH STREET NE have?
Some of 4706 12TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4706 12TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
4706 12TH STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 12TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 4706 12TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4706 12TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 4706 12TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 4706 12TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4706 12TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 12TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 4706 12TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 4706 12TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 4706 12TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 12TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4706 12TH STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
