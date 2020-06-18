All apartments in Washington
465 LURAY PLACE NW
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

465 LURAY PLACE NW

465 Luray Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

465 Luray Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
*For Virtual Tours please visit https://properties.myhouselens.com/mls/23172 **Amazing Opportunity Rent this Beautiful Home in Columbia heights With Private Parking. This Home offers 4 beds and 3.5 bath. Completely remodeled top to bottom. Private 2 Car Parking in the back. 9 Ft Ceiling on Main Level and Bedroom Level, Beautiful Wood Floors. Open Floor Plan with Brand New Kitchen. Top of The Line Cabinets with Granite Countertop and Modern Backsplash. Newer HVAC, Newer Windows, Newer Roof and Skylights. Finished basement w/front & back entrance, 1 BR, New Kitchenette w/GE SS appliances & combo W/D makes a private in-law suite!! House pre-wired Cab & Internet! Lovely brand new porch where you can enjoy beautiful weather. The Park View community lies in the middle of Northwest Washington, just a quarter of a square mile in area, representative of the wave of change spreading across the city. Park Views character is solidly residential, its like a town within a town. Colorful rowhouses stand out in a streetscape similar to that of Adams Morgan and Woodley Park. Surrounded by Columbia Heights, Petworth and Howard University, buyers are drawn to Park View because of the relative value when compared to the other Green Line Metro-connected neighborhoods like U Street and Columbia Heights. Walking Distance to Two Major Hospitals. Its a Must See!!! Won't Last Long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 LURAY PLACE NW have any available units?
465 LURAY PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 465 LURAY PLACE NW have?
Some of 465 LURAY PLACE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 LURAY PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
465 LURAY PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 LURAY PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 465 LURAY PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 465 LURAY PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 465 LURAY PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 465 LURAY PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 LURAY PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 LURAY PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 465 LURAY PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 465 LURAY PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 465 LURAY PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 465 LURAY PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 LURAY PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.

