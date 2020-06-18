465 LURAY PLACE NW

Amenities

*For Virtual Tours please visit https://properties.myhouselens.com/mls/23172 **Amazing Opportunity Rent this Beautiful Home in Columbia heights With Private Parking. This Home offers 4 beds and 3.5 bath. Completely remodeled top to bottom. Private 2 Car Parking in the back. 9 Ft Ceiling on Main Level and Bedroom Level, Beautiful Wood Floors. Open Floor Plan with Brand New Kitchen. Top of The Line Cabinets with Granite Countertop and Modern Backsplash. Newer HVAC, Newer Windows, Newer Roof and Skylights. Finished basement w/front & back entrance, 1 BR, New Kitchenette w/GE SS appliances & combo W/D makes a private in-law suite!! House pre-wired Cab & Internet! Lovely brand new porch where you can enjoy beautiful weather. The Park View community lies in the middle of Northwest Washington, just a quarter of a square mile in area, representative of the wave of change spreading across the city. Park Views character is solidly residential, its like a town within a town. Colorful rowhouses stand out in a streetscape similar to that of Adams Morgan and Woodley Park. Surrounded by Columbia Heights, Petworth and Howard University, buyers are drawn to Park View because of the relative value when compared to the other Green Line Metro-connected neighborhoods like U Street and Columbia Heights. Walking Distance to Two Major Hospitals. Its a Must See!!! Won't Last Long!!!