4609 5th St NW

4609 5th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4609 5th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8PNhnZjEdWZ

Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Present A Charming and Classic Row Home, Located in the Petworth Neighborhood of NorthWest Washington DC. Stunning Hardwood Floors Meet Your Feet Upon Entering This Newly Renovated 3-Bedroom Home. Featuring Fully Remodeled Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Amazing Natural Light. In Home Washer/Dryer. Spacious Basement with Full Bathroom. Private Parking Included. This Property is minutes from a Cultural Array of Restaurants, with Cuisine From Around the World. Walking Distance to Sherman Circle & Critten St. Bus Stop (62; 63).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 5th St NW have any available units?
4609 5th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 5th St NW have?
Some of 4609 5th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 5th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
4609 5th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 5th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4609 5th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 4609 5th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 4609 5th St NW offers parking.
Does 4609 5th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4609 5th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 5th St NW have a pool?
No, 4609 5th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 4609 5th St NW have accessible units?
No, 4609 5th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 5th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4609 5th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

