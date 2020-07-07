4609 5th St NW

Amenities

Virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8PNhnZjEdWZ



Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Present A Charming and Classic Row Home, Located in the Petworth Neighborhood of NorthWest Washington DC. Stunning Hardwood Floors Meet Your Feet Upon Entering This Newly Renovated 3-Bedroom Home. Featuring Fully Remodeled Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Amazing Natural Light. In Home Washer/Dryer. Spacious Basement with Full Bathroom. Private Parking Included. This Property is minutes from a Cultural Array of Restaurants, with Cuisine From Around the World. Walking Distance to Sherman Circle & Critten St. Bus Stop (62; 63).