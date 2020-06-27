All apartments in Washington
4609 1/2 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW
4609 1/2 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW

4609 1/2 MacArthur Blvd NW · No Longer Available
Location

4609 1/2 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Corner one-bedroom unit in quiet Palisades community with great view overlooking Georgetown Reservoir. Free assigned parking. renovated kitchen with granite counters and lots of storage, porcelain tile bathroom, gorgeous chair rail and crown molding, hardwood floors throughout, wood-burning fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, new HVAC & tank-less water heater. Large closets w 1 custom built in. Large outdoor patio w/some furniture included. One block to Bus D5 and D6, No pets or smoking. Front exterior door shared with only one upstairs neighbor. Steps to mailbox, parking lot and trash/recycling area. Floor plan/dimensions to be posted on Monday. Close to AU, GWU, VA, French Embassy, Sibley Hospital, Lupo Verde, Black Salt, CVS, Palisades Library and the C&O Canal. Basic Comcast cable included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 1/2 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have any available units?
4609 1/2 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 1/2 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have?
Some of 4609 1/2 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 1/2 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW currently offering any rent specials?
4609 1/2 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 1/2 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW pet-friendly?
No, 4609 1/2 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4609 1/2 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW offer parking?
Yes, 4609 1/2 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW offers parking.
Does 4609 1/2 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4609 1/2 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 1/2 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have a pool?
No, 4609 1/2 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW does not have a pool.
Does 4609 1/2 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have accessible units?
No, 4609 1/2 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 1/2 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4609 1/2 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW has units with dishwashers.

