4609 1/2 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW

Amenities

Corner one-bedroom unit in quiet Palisades community with great view overlooking Georgetown Reservoir. Free assigned parking. renovated kitchen with granite counters and lots of storage, porcelain tile bathroom, gorgeous chair rail and crown molding, hardwood floors throughout, wood-burning fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, new HVAC & tank-less water heater. Large closets w 1 custom built in. Large outdoor patio w/some furniture included. One block to Bus D5 and D6, No pets or smoking. Front exterior door shared with only one upstairs neighbor. Steps to mailbox, parking lot and trash/recycling area. Floor plan/dimensions to be posted on Monday. Close to AU, GWU, VA, French Embassy, Sibley Hospital, Lupo Verde, Black Salt, CVS, Palisades Library and the C&O Canal. Basic Comcast cable included.