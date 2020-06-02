All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW
Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:53 AM

4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW

4602 Foxhall Crescent · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4602 Foxhall Crescent, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spectacular home for rent in desirable Foxhall Crescents community of Berkley. Beautifully updated and maintained with an exceptional floor plan. Bright and spacious living and dining space, perfect for entertaining. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Main level has powder room and additional family room space off the kitchen. Upstairs features large master suite with his/hers closets and massive master bath, Two additional large bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. Full walk-out basement with large laundry/storage space, full bedroom and bath, office space or playroom as well as a rec room leading out to a large deck. Minutes to Georgetown, Reagan Airport, and the Washington Harbor. Close to Palisades shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW have any available units?
4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW have?
Some of 4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW currently offering any rent specials?
4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW pet-friendly?
No, 4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW offer parking?
No, 4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW does not offer parking.
Does 4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW have a pool?
No, 4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW does not have a pool.
Does 4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW have accessible units?
No, 4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woodward
733 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Fahrenheit
3930 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
New Hampshire House
3728 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Connecticut Gardens
1915 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Kelvin
1250 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University