4602 FOXHALL CRESCENT NW

Spectacular home for rent in desirable Foxhall Crescents community of Berkley. Beautifully updated and maintained with an exceptional floor plan. Bright and spacious living and dining space, perfect for entertaining. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Main level has powder room and additional family room space off the kitchen. Upstairs features large master suite with his/hers closets and massive master bath, Two additional large bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. Full walk-out basement with large laundry/storage space, full bedroom and bath, office space or playroom as well as a rec room leading out to a large deck. Minutes to Georgetown, Reagan Airport, and the Washington Harbor. Close to Palisades shopping and restaurants.