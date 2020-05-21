All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4601 GRANT STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4601 GRANT STREET NE
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:30 PM

4601 GRANT STREET NE

4601 Grant Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Benning
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4601 Grant Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
One of a kind 8 bedroom 4 bathroom home conveniently located in Deanwood! This semi-detached unit boasts an open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous hardwood floors on the main level, large master suite w/ dual vanity sink, Loft (ideal for home office or relaxation), fully finished basement with wet bar and patio w/ fenced backyard and private parking! Walking distance to 2 Metro Stations (Benning Road Metro & Minnesota Ave Metro Stations).Roommate Opportunity Welcomed. Available for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 GRANT STREET NE have any available units?
4601 GRANT STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 GRANT STREET NE have?
Some of 4601 GRANT STREET NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 GRANT STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
4601 GRANT STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 GRANT STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 4601 GRANT STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4601 GRANT STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 4601 GRANT STREET NE offers parking.
Does 4601 GRANT STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 GRANT STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 GRANT STREET NE have a pool?
No, 4601 GRANT STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 4601 GRANT STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 4601 GRANT STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 GRANT STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 GRANT STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

301M
301 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Rodman
3032 Rodman Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Statesman
2020 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Windermere Harrowgate
1825 & 1833 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
West End Residences
1221 24th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University