4601 GRANT STREET NE

One of a kind 8 bedroom 4 bathroom home conveniently located in Deanwood! This semi-detached unit boasts an open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous hardwood floors on the main level, large master suite w/ dual vanity sink, Loft (ideal for home office or relaxation), fully finished basement with wet bar and patio w/ fenced backyard and private parking! Walking distance to 2 Metro Stations (Benning Road Metro & Minnesota Ave Metro Stations).Roommate Opportunity Welcomed. Available for immediate occupancy!