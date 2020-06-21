4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos

Amenities
Can't miss studio! Spacious and expansive studio apartment that offers multiple closets, hardwood floors throughout, large green space outside your window for a beautiful view, building fitness center, 24-hour concierge, roof deck, secure bicycle storage and plenty of street parking or parking available in building for an additional fee.
The surrounding area also offers a ton of amenities such as:
-10 minute walk to Van Ness Metro/Giant, 15 minute walk to Tenleytown/Whole Foods
-Bus stop (L1/L2) just outside building
-CVS and Restaurants close along with other shopping nearby
-Soapstone Trail/Rock Creek Park -- 2 blocks away
-Walk to Wilson Aquatic Center (free for DC residents)
12 month lease is required and the home is available for move in anytime in July. No pets please.