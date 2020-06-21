All apartments in Washington
4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:17 AM

4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos

4600 Connecticut Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

4600 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
Can't miss studio! Spacious and expansive studio apartment that offers multiple closets, hardwood floors throughout, large green space outside your window for a beautiful view, building fitness center, 24-hour concierge, roof deck, secure bicycle storage and plenty of street parking or parking available in building for an additional fee.

The surrounding area also offers a ton of amenities such as:
-10 minute walk to Van Ness Metro/Giant, 15 minute walk to Tenleytown/Whole Foods
-Bus stop (L1/L2) just outside building
-CVS and Restaurants close along with other shopping nearby
-Soapstone Trail/Rock Creek Park -- 2 blocks away
-Walk to Wilson Aquatic Center (free for DC residents)

12 month lease is required and the home is available for move in anytime in July. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos have any available units?
4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos have?
Some of 4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos currently offering any rent specials?
4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos pet-friendly?
No, 4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos offer parking?
Yes, 4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos offers parking.
Does 4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos have a pool?
No, 4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos does not have a pool.
Does 4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos have accessible units?
No, 4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos has units with dishwashers.
