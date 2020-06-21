4600 Connecticut Avenue Condos

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking bike storage internet access

Can't miss studio! Spacious and expansive studio apartment that offers multiple closets, hardwood floors throughout, large green space outside your window for a beautiful view, building fitness center, 24-hour concierge, roof deck, secure bicycle storage and plenty of street parking or parking available in building for an additional fee.



The surrounding area also offers a ton of amenities such as:

-10 minute walk to Van Ness Metro/Giant, 15 minute walk to Tenleytown/Whole Foods

-Bus stop (L1/L2) just outside building

-CVS and Restaurants close along with other shopping nearby

-Soapstone Trail/Rock Creek Park -- 2 blocks away

-Walk to Wilson Aquatic Center (free for DC residents)



12 month lease is required and the home is available for move in anytime in July. No pets please.