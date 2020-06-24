All apartments in Washington
4510 Dix St NE
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

4510 Dix St NE

4510 Dix Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4510 Dix Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This recently renovated, 816 sq ft home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a charm that must be seen to be believed. Built in 1925, an era when craftsmanship and longevity were what homebuilders prided themselves on. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the home, a fully-equipped kitchen, as well as two more rooms // storage areas in the basement. The home comes equipped with Washer/Dryer in the basement as well.

Nestled in the unassuming neighborhood of DC's Lincoln Heights neighborhood. Lincoln Heights is a pocket neighborhood within the larger Deanwood neighborhood in the northeast area of Washington, D.C. The home is a 10-minutes walk to the nearest metro station at Benning Road (Orange Line), or a little further to Minnesota Ave (also Orange Line).

The community has a spattering of parks throughout its relatively small area. Undergoing a dramatic process of urban renewal, Lincoln Heights is a constantly evolving part of the Deanwood community.

(RLNE4788002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4510 Dix St NE have any available units?
4510 Dix St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4510 Dix St NE have?
Some of 4510 Dix St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4510 Dix St NE currently offering any rent specials?
4510 Dix St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 Dix St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4510 Dix St NE is pet friendly.
Does 4510 Dix St NE offer parking?
Yes, 4510 Dix St NE offers parking.
Does 4510 Dix St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4510 Dix St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 Dix St NE have a pool?
No, 4510 Dix St NE does not have a pool.
Does 4510 Dix St NE have accessible units?
No, 4510 Dix St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 Dix St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4510 Dix St NE has units with dishwashers.
