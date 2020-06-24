4510 Dix St NE

Amenities
This recently renovated, 816 sq ft home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a charm that must be seen to be believed. Built in 1925, an era when craftsmanship and longevity were what homebuilders prided themselves on. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the home, a fully-equipped kitchen, as well as two more rooms // storage areas in the basement. The home comes equipped with Washer/Dryer in the basement as well.
Nestled in the unassuming neighborhood of DC's Lincoln Heights neighborhood. Lincoln Heights is a pocket neighborhood within the larger Deanwood neighborhood in the northeast area of Washington, D.C. The home is a 10-minutes walk to the nearest metro station at Benning Road (Orange Line), or a little further to Minnesota Ave (also Orange Line).
The community has a spattering of parks throughout its relatively small area. Undergoing a dramatic process of urban renewal, Lincoln Heights is a constantly evolving part of the Deanwood community.
(RLNE4788002)