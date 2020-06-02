All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 13 2019 at 11:24 AM

4506 14TH STREET NW

4506 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4506 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
media room
An Outstanding Row with 3300+ Sq ft living area spanning 3 floors. Features include 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms including 2 Master Suites; spacious rooms, tall ceilings, tall windows with deep sills and 2-car off/street parking. Top-to-Bottom renovations/updates and features are awesome - too many to mention. Recently installed New Stainless Steel Appliances and New Front Loading Washer/Dryer. Camera Ready. Ideally located with access to public transportation: Metrobus steps away; Metrorail to Silver Spring, Columbia Heights, and Georgia Ave-Petworth stations; Downtown DC, Capitol Hill, and Reagan Airport. Blocks to Rock Creek Park/Carter Barron Amphitheater. Move-in Ready. Rent $6,250.00. Security Deposit: $6250. Available Immediately. Security Ready. A Fine Rental to call Home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4506 14TH STREET NW have any available units?
4506 14TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4506 14TH STREET NW have?
Some of 4506 14TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4506 14TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
4506 14TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 14TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 4506 14TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4506 14TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 4506 14TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 4506 14TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4506 14TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 14TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 4506 14TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 4506 14TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 4506 14TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4506 14TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4506 14TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
