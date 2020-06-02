4506 14TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub media room

An Outstanding Row with 3300+ Sq ft living area spanning 3 floors. Features include 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms including 2 Master Suites; spacious rooms, tall ceilings, tall windows with deep sills and 2-car off/street parking. Top-to-Bottom renovations/updates and features are awesome - too many to mention. Recently installed New Stainless Steel Appliances and New Front Loading Washer/Dryer. Camera Ready. Ideally located with access to public transportation: Metrobus steps away; Metrorail to Silver Spring, Columbia Heights, and Georgia Ave-Petworth stations; Downtown DC, Capitol Hill, and Reagan Airport. Blocks to Rock Creek Park/Carter Barron Amphitheater. Move-in Ready. Rent $6,250.00. Security Deposit: $6250. Available Immediately. Security Ready. A Fine Rental to call Home!!!