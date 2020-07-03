All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw Unit: 924

450 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

450 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
concierge
business center
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
pool
garage
Prices vary depending on the duration of stay, see prices below:
-12+months lease:$ 2,750
-6+ months lease: $ 3,000
-2+ months lease: $ 3,250
-1+ months lease: $ 3,550

This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in Mount Vernon, is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months).

Key features

Designer and custom made furniture
Full kitchen equipment
Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels
Wide-screen TV, Apple TV, Nespresso machine
In-unit washer & dryer
Building

Sundeck
Swimming Pool
Business Center
Concierge Service
24-Hour Front Desk
Attached garage
Location & POI Distance

This furnished apartment is located near Mount Vernon Place, the new hub for growing businesses. In the heart of Mount Vernon Triangle, the area combines dynamic retail with luxury living and an unmatched energy. Proximity to Massachusetts Avenue and New York Avenue provides easy access to Reagan National Airport and the entire Washington Metropolitan Area. Just a 15-minute walk from Georgetown University Law School, Mount Vernon Place is definitely the place to be. The apartment is only 3 minutes walk away from K St NW & 4th St NW Station.

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw Unit: 924 have any available units?
450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw Unit: 924 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw Unit: 924 have?
Some of 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw Unit: 924's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw Unit: 924 currently offering any rent specials?
450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw Unit: 924 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw Unit: 924 pet-friendly?
No, 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw Unit: 924 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw Unit: 924 offer parking?
Yes, 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw Unit: 924 offers parking.
Does 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw Unit: 924 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw Unit: 924 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw Unit: 924 have a pool?
Yes, 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw Unit: 924 has a pool.
Does 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw Unit: 924 have accessible units?
No, 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw Unit: 924 does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw Unit: 924 have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw Unit: 924 does not have units with dishwashers.

