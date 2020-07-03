450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw Unit: 924

Amenities
Prices vary depending on the duration of stay, see prices below:
-12+months lease:$ 2,750
-6+ months lease: $ 3,000
-2+ months lease: $ 3,250
-1+ months lease: $ 3,550
This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in Mount Vernon, is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months).
Key features
Designer and custom made furniture
Full kitchen equipment
Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels
Wide-screen TV, Apple TV, Nespresso machine
In-unit washer & dryer
Building
Sundeck
Swimming Pool
Business Center
Concierge Service
24-Hour Front Desk
Attached garage
Location & POI Distance
This furnished apartment is located near Mount Vernon Place, the new hub for growing businesses. In the heart of Mount Vernon Triangle, the area combines dynamic retail with luxury living and an unmatched energy. Proximity to Massachusetts Avenue and New York Avenue provides easy access to Reagan National Airport and the entire Washington Metropolitan Area. Just a 15-minute walk from Georgetown University Law School, Mount Vernon Place is definitely the place to be. The apartment is only 3 minutes walk away from K St NW & 4th St NW Station.
Building amenities may have an extra cost.