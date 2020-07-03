450 Massachusetts Avenue Nw Unit: 924

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities business center concierge pool garage

Prices vary depending on the duration of stay, see prices below:

-12+months lease:$ 2,750

-6+ months lease: $ 3,000

-2+ months lease: $ 3,250

-1+ months lease: $ 3,550



This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in Mount Vernon, is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months).



Key features



Designer and custom made furniture

Full kitchen equipment

Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels

Wide-screen TV, Apple TV, Nespresso machine

In-unit washer & dryer

Building



Sundeck

Swimming Pool

Business Center

Concierge Service

24-Hour Front Desk

Attached garage

Location & POI Distance



This furnished apartment is located near Mount Vernon Place, the new hub for growing businesses. In the heart of Mount Vernon Triangle, the area combines dynamic retail with luxury living and an unmatched energy. Proximity to Massachusetts Avenue and New York Avenue provides easy access to Reagan National Airport and the entire Washington Metropolitan Area. Just a 15-minute walk from Georgetown University Law School, Mount Vernon Place is definitely the place to be. The apartment is only 3 minutes walk away from K St NW & 4th St NW Station.



Building amenities may have an extra cost.