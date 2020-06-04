45 Girard St NE Unit B

Amenities
NEW PRICE!!
Newly renovated furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom BRIGHT English basement located in the Edgewood neighborhood of DC!! All utilities included (water, solar power, and high speed internet). Unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished.
Features:
- Open floor plan
- Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and white cabinets
- Lots of storage space!
- Master bedroom has good closet space
- Recessed lighting throughout
- Recently completely renovated
- Granite countertops
- Washer/dryer
- Dishwasher
- Easy street parking
House is completely solar powered with solar panels on the roof!!
Location:
-20 minute walk to downtown Brookland AND downtown Bloomingdale including Red Hen, Pub and the People, Busboys and Poets, Brookland Pint, & Pizza, and so many more
- 20 minute walk to Brookland Metro Station, - At the H1, H2, H3, H4 bus stops to Columbia Heights and Brookland in 5 mins, and 80 busses - routes that go directly downtown
- 2.5 miles to the US Capitol Building - you can see it down the street
All utilities included, including FIOS internet!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4977180)