All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 45 Girard St NE Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
45 Girard St NE Unit B
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:46 AM

45 Girard St NE Unit B

45 Girard Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

45 Girard Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
NEW PRICE!!
Newly renovated furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom BRIGHT English basement located in the Edgewood neighborhood of DC!! All utilities included (water, solar power, and high speed internet). Unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished.

Features:
- Open floor plan
- Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and white cabinets
- Lots of storage space!
- Master bedroom has good closet space
- Recessed lighting throughout
- Recently completely renovated
- Granite countertops
- Washer/dryer
- Dishwasher
- Easy street parking

House is completely solar powered with solar panels on the roof!!

Location:
-20 minute walk to downtown Brookland AND downtown Bloomingdale including Red Hen, Pub and the People, Busboys and Poets, Brookland Pint, & Pizza, and so many more
- 20 minute walk to Brookland Metro Station, - At the H1, H2, H3, H4 bus stops to Columbia Heights and Brookland in 5 mins, and 80 busses - routes that go directly downtown
- 2.5 miles to the US Capitol Building - you can see it down the street

All utilities included, including FIOS internet!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4977180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Girard St NE Unit B have any available units?
45 Girard St NE Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Girard St NE Unit B have?
Some of 45 Girard St NE Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Girard St NE Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
45 Girard St NE Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Girard St NE Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 45 Girard St NE Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 45 Girard St NE Unit B offer parking?
No, 45 Girard St NE Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 45 Girard St NE Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Girard St NE Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Girard St NE Unit B have a pool?
No, 45 Girard St NE Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 45 Girard St NE Unit B have accessible units?
No, 45 Girard St NE Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Girard St NE Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Girard St NE Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Ellison
1700 Harvard St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Shawmut
2200 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Marconi
3150 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University