4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

Gorgeous, elegant, natural sunlight streams through the many windows of this 3 exposures, 4 level brick townhome perfect for entertaining with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths. Main level has an entry foyer, open layout living and dining room with recessed lighting and tall ceilings. Gourmet kitchen with cozy fireplace featuring high end steel appliances, center island and plentiful cabinets /granite counter top space and a family/eat-in area, from there you can walk right out to a spacious private deck. The master bedroom boasts a vaulted ceiling, Elfa walk in closet as well as a large master bath with separate shower and a soaking tub. 4th level bedroom/loft with full bath and Elfa walk in closet. Lower level family/exercise room leads to over-sized 2 car garage plus 2 surface parking space. Fantastic location minutes to Georgetown.