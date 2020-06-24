All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:03 AM

4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW

4480 Reservoir Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4480 Reservoir Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Gorgeous, elegant, natural sunlight streams through the many windows of this 3 exposures, 4 level brick townhome perfect for entertaining with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths. Main level has an entry foyer, open layout living and dining room with recessed lighting and tall ceilings. Gourmet kitchen with cozy fireplace featuring high end steel appliances, center island and plentiful cabinets /granite counter top space and a family/eat-in area, from there you can walk right out to a spacious private deck. The master bedroom boasts a vaulted ceiling, Elfa walk in closet as well as a large master bath with separate shower and a soaking tub. 4th level bedroom/loft with full bath and Elfa walk in closet. Lower level family/exercise room leads to over-sized 2 car garage plus 2 surface parking space. Fantastic location minutes to Georgetown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have any available units?
4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have?
Some of 4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW offer parking?
Yes, 4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW offers parking.
Does 4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4480 RESERVOIR ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

100K
100 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Empire Apartments
2000 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
The Rodman
3002 Rodman St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Asbury Apartments
1460 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University