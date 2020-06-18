4433 WESTOVER PLACE NW

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

An updated 4-level Westover townhouse is now available for rent. Main level features a sunken living room with fireplace and garden access, large dining room, kitchen with great workspace, and a powder room. Second level has 2 large bedrooms with 2 full baths. The top floor has a master suite with large terrace, good closet space, and a full bath. Lower level is finished with a full bath, tile floors, family room area, storage and laundry.Long term leases desired. 24 to 60 months ideally.