Last updated May 21 2019 at 5:56 PM

4433 WESTOVER PLACE NW

4433 Westover Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4433 Westover Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
An updated 4-level Westover townhouse is now available for rent. Main level features a sunken living room with fireplace and garden access, large dining room, kitchen with great workspace, and a powder room. Second level has 2 large bedrooms with 2 full baths. The top floor has a master suite with large terrace, good closet space, and a full bath. Lower level is finished with a full bath, tile floors, family room area, storage and laundry.Long term leases desired. 24 to 60 months ideally.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4433 WESTOVER PLACE NW have any available units?
4433 WESTOVER PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4433 WESTOVER PLACE NW have?
Some of 4433 WESTOVER PLACE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4433 WESTOVER PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4433 WESTOVER PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4433 WESTOVER PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4433 WESTOVER PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4433 WESTOVER PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 4433 WESTOVER PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 4433 WESTOVER PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4433 WESTOVER PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4433 WESTOVER PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 4433 WESTOVER PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4433 WESTOVER PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 4433 WESTOVER PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4433 WESTOVER PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4433 WESTOVER PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
