Perfection awaits in this charming Petworth home! The kitchen features state of the art appliances & tons of cabinet space. Open floor plan, with tons of natural light, large living room and dining room combo perfect for entertaining. This home also features a 4th level bedroom with a spacious ensuite bath and a living room with a wet bar. English basement has 2 bedrooms with rear entry, this home has it all.