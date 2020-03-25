All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4426 Ord St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4426 Ord St NE
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

4426 Ord St NE

4426 Ord Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4426 Ord Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 03/01/20 A large, fully renovated 3-bedroom and 3 1/2 bath single-family home within walking distance to the DC metro (orange line). Key features include hardwood floor throughout, large eat-in kitchen with all new appliances, a large fenced backyard (fits up to 8 cars). Tenants have the option of renting the property with or without furniture.

Property Highlights:
- 3 Bedrooms 3 1/2 Bathrooms
- Fully finished basement
- Washer & Dryer in home
- Pets welcome
- Hardwoods throughout
- Fully fenced in backyard
- Security System included
- Lawn maintenance included
- Available March 1st (or sooner)

(RLNE5415570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4426 Ord St NE have any available units?
4426 Ord St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4426 Ord St NE have?
Some of 4426 Ord St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4426 Ord St NE currently offering any rent specials?
4426 Ord St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4426 Ord St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4426 Ord St NE is pet friendly.
Does 4426 Ord St NE offer parking?
No, 4426 Ord St NE does not offer parking.
Does 4426 Ord St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4426 Ord St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4426 Ord St NE have a pool?
No, 4426 Ord St NE does not have a pool.
Does 4426 Ord St NE have accessible units?
No, 4426 Ord St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4426 Ord St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4426 Ord St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Fort Stanton Apartments
1535 Morris Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Shawmut
2200 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Parkway Plaza
1835 24th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Maple View Flats
2228 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20020
Ordway Apartments
2745 Ordway Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University