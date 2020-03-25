4426 Ord St NE

Amenities

Available 03/01/20 A large, fully renovated 3-bedroom and 3 1/2 bath single-family home within walking distance to the DC metro (orange line). Key features include hardwood floor throughout, large eat-in kitchen with all new appliances, a large fenced backyard (fits up to 8 cars). Tenants have the option of renting the property with or without furniture.



Property Highlights:

- 3 Bedrooms 3 1/2 Bathrooms

- Fully finished basement

- Washer & Dryer in home

- Pets welcome

- Hardwoods throughout

- Fully fenced in backyard

- Security System included

- Lawn maintenance included

- Available March 1st (or sooner)



(RLNE5415570)