4421 VOLTA PLACE NW

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

AVAILABLE ASAP, FURNISHED / UNFURNISHED ~ Located in the heart of coveted Foxhall Village, step inside this charming Tudor home and truly make yourself at home. With french doors leading to a sun filled family room and deck, an open chef's kitchen, attractive finishes and three large bedrooms, you'll have enough room to spread out and get comfortable. Living room offers functional built-ins, and the large deck and backyard make this home a great place for entertaining family, friends, kids, etc. Just minutes from Georgetown University / Georgetown University hospital, Rosslyn, hiking and biking trails, the Potomac River.