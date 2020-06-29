All apartments in Washington
4421 VOLTA PLACE NW
4421 VOLTA PLACE NW

4421 Volta Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4421 Volta Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE ASAP, FURNISHED / UNFURNISHED ~ Located in the heart of coveted Foxhall Village, step inside this charming Tudor home and truly make yourself at home. With french doors leading to a sun filled family room and deck, an open chef's kitchen, attractive finishes and three large bedrooms, you'll have enough room to spread out and get comfortable. Living room offers functional built-ins, and the large deck and backyard make this home a great place for entertaining family, friends, kids, etc. Just minutes from Georgetown University / Georgetown University hospital, Rosslyn, hiking and biking trails, the Potomac River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 VOLTA PLACE NW have any available units?
4421 VOLTA PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4421 VOLTA PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4421 VOLTA PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 VOLTA PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4421 VOLTA PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4421 VOLTA PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 4421 VOLTA PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 4421 VOLTA PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4421 VOLTA PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 VOLTA PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 4421 VOLTA PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4421 VOLTA PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 4421 VOLTA PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 VOLTA PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4421 VOLTA PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4421 VOLTA PLACE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4421 VOLTA PLACE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
