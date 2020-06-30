4409 Fessenden St. NW.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

4BR End-Unit 1926 Craftsman Charm Renovated with Modern Features in the city! - 4BR end-unit TH/semi-detached home*Mix of 1926 craftsmanship & modern features for great city living experience! Features include 9+ ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, recess lighting, neutral paint colors & lots of natural light throughout home*Smartly Designed Renovated, pass-thru Kitchen with granite counters & breakfast bar, backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances & tile floors*Formal Dining rm leads to spacious Living rm*3 upper level bedrooms + full bath*Fully finished lower level with rec room + 4th bedroom or Au-Pair Suite with full bath & laundry area*Nicely sized deck with stairs leading to patio all perfect for entertaining & lead to fenced garden w/patio*4 blocks to METRO & Friendship Heights! Driveway & off street parking*NO CATS*



*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Marc V for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*MarcV@ChambersTheory.com or call 703.801.2964



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5260665)