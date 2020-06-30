All apartments in Washington
4409 Fessenden St. NW.
4409 Fessenden St. NW

4409 Fessenden Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4409 Fessenden Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
4BR End-Unit 1926 Craftsman Charm Renovated with Modern Features in the city! - 4BR end-unit TH/semi-detached home*Mix of 1926 craftsmanship & modern features for great city living experience! Features include 9+ ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, recess lighting, neutral paint colors & lots of natural light throughout home*Smartly Designed Renovated, pass-thru Kitchen with granite counters & breakfast bar, backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances & tile floors*Formal Dining rm leads to spacious Living rm*3 upper level bedrooms + full bath*Fully finished lower level with rec room + 4th bedroom or Au-Pair Suite with full bath & laundry area*Nicely sized deck with stairs leading to patio all perfect for entertaining & lead to fenced garden w/patio*4 blocks to METRO & Friendship Heights! Driveway & off street parking*NO CATS*

*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Marc V for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*MarcV@ChambersTheory.com or call 703.801.2964

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5260665)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4409 Fessenden St. NW have any available units?
4409 Fessenden St. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 Fessenden St. NW have?
Some of 4409 Fessenden St. NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 Fessenden St. NW currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Fessenden St. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Fessenden St. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4409 Fessenden St. NW is pet friendly.
Does 4409 Fessenden St. NW offer parking?
Yes, 4409 Fessenden St. NW offers parking.
Does 4409 Fessenden St. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 Fessenden St. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Fessenden St. NW have a pool?
No, 4409 Fessenden St. NW does not have a pool.
Does 4409 Fessenden St. NW have accessible units?
No, 4409 Fessenden St. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Fessenden St. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 Fessenden St. NW does not have units with dishwashers.

