440 12th St NE 212

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking

H St & Capitol Hill - This is a great apartment in the very chic and modern Lovejoy Lofts. Ultra high ceilings throughout the apartment with wonderful natural light and an open layout.



The bedroom is generously sized and the office/den could be used as another bedroom if the need arises but is otherwise a great space to work from home, or otherwise, keep your life managed.



Kitchen and Living Room are both fashionably appointed and modern in all of their details and touches.



Apartment features in suite washer & dryer and dedicated parking spot.



Lovejoy Lofts are a wonderful and premium property that is meticulously cared for and beautifully maintained.



Inquire today about living in this vibrant part of town that perfectly mixes the energy of H St with the calm of Capitol Hill. We are proud to show this large unit that is meticulously maintained and will exceed your expectations.



No Cats Allowed



