Amenities

patio / balcony garage

This contemporary home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths is striking upon entering. Diamond polished cement floors blend effortlessly with the sleek white kitchen that flows into the living area and rear patio. With custom built shelving and floor to ceiling Black Aluminum Pella Windows, this home has immaculate finishes. Included comes along a private garage, a security system, and dazzling sunroofs that make this amazing home a must see.