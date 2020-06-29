Sign Up
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW
Last updated June 22 2020 at 2:59 PM
Check Availability
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW
437 New York Avenue Northwest
·
(202) 491-1275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
437 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
1 Bedroom
Unit 707 · Avail. now
$2,400
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW have any available units?
437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
