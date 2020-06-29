All apartments in Washington
437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW.
437 New York Avenue Northwest · (202) 491-1275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

437 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 707 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW have any available units?
437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 NEW YORK AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.

