All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3

435 Kennedy Street Northwest · (833) 580-0114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

435 Kennedy Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Apt 3 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
NEW PRICE!! WHAT A STEAL!!

Bright and sunny upper level 2 bedroom, 2 bath Located in the Petworth neighborhood of DC. The home is conveniently located near both the Fort Totten (Red, Green, Yellow) and Petworth (Green and Yellow) metro stops. Bus lines between Friendship Heights, Fort Totten, downtown DC, and Silver Spring are accessible within a 1 block radius of condo. Local Restaurants include: Anxo Cidery, Tasting Room, Jackie Lee's, Library Tavern, and Taqueria Distrito. Grocery stores include: Neighborhood Market within blocks, Yes Organic Market and Safeway accessible within 5 minutes (by car); Kmart, Rite Aid, CVS, and convenience stores within 5-10 minutes walking distance. Elementary school (Paul), high school (Coolidge), and universities (Catholic University, Howard University, and University of Maryland) are within a 5-10 minute drive from the condo

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 2 BR
- 2 bath
- Top floor
- Hardwood floors
- Stainless steel appliances
- Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and counter space
- Gas cooking
- Central AC
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Good size bedrooms
- Skylight
- Large deck ideal for grilling and entertaining
- Pets ok with $300 Deposit
- Off street parking for one car
- Water and trash are included you pay electric and gas

AVAILABLE NOW!!!

(RLNE5771396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3 have any available units?
435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3 have?
Some of 435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3 does offer parking.
Does 435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Hamilton House
1255 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Idaho Terrace
3040 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity