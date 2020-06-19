435 Kennedy St NW Apt 3

Amenities

Bright and sunny upper level 2 bedroom, 2 bath Located in the Petworth neighborhood of DC. The home is conveniently located near both the Fort Totten (Red, Green, Yellow) and Petworth (Green and Yellow) metro stops. Bus lines between Friendship Heights, Fort Totten, downtown DC, and Silver Spring are accessible within a 1 block radius of condo. Local Restaurants include: Anxo Cidery, Tasting Room, Jackie Lee's, Library Tavern, and Taqueria Distrito. Grocery stores include: Neighborhood Market within blocks, Yes Organic Market and Safeway accessible within 5 minutes (by car); Kmart, Rite Aid, CVS, and convenience stores within 5-10 minutes walking distance. Elementary school (Paul), high school (Coolidge), and universities (Catholic University, Howard University, and University of Maryland) are within a 5-10 minute drive from the condo



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 2 BR

- 2 bath

- Top floor

- Hardwood floors

- Stainless steel appliances

- Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and counter space

- Gas cooking

- Central AC

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Good size bedrooms

- Skylight

- Large deck ideal for grilling and entertaining

- Pets ok with $300 Deposit

- Off street parking for one car

- Water and trash are included you pay electric and gas



AVAILABLE NOW!!!



