Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

434 15th Street Southeast Available 06/01/20 Charm, Space & Location!!! - Renters Warehouse presents this awesome Victorian in Capitol Hill East just a 5 min walk to Potomac Metro. (Note: No in-person showings - video tour on Youtube under property address). Stunning remodeled 3 bed/1.5 bath row house w/ old world charm boasts gleaming HW floors throughout,crown molding, 10 tin ceilings & 2 FPs. Home features Updated Kit w/ Silestone countertops & gas range, Remodeled Bath w/ jetted tub & shower, sep living & dining rooms. Lg master w/ ample closet space, built-in bookcases, hutch w/marble countertops, central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer & screened porch. Parking in back! Spacious fenced backyard perfect for leisure afternoons & entertaining. Short walk to Harris Teeter, Safeway, several parks & the Pretzel Bakery; less than a mile to Eastern Market & Barracks Row restaurants. Excellent access to downtown as well as Maryland via 295 and Virginia via 695/395; Ready to lease immediately & priced to go fast. Pets case-by-case w/ pet rent. For more info contact Brian Creamer to schedule a tour. App fee $50/adult.



(RLNE5703101)