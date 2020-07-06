All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

434 15th Street Southeast

434 15th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

434 15th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
434 15th Street Southeast Available 06/01/20 Charm, Space & Location!!! - Renters Warehouse presents this awesome Victorian in Capitol Hill East just a 5 min walk to Potomac Metro. (Note: No in-person showings - video tour on Youtube under property address). Stunning remodeled 3 bed/1.5 bath row house w/ old world charm boasts gleaming HW floors throughout,crown molding, 10 tin ceilings & 2 FPs. Home features Updated Kit w/ Silestone countertops & gas range, Remodeled Bath w/ jetted tub & shower, sep living & dining rooms. Lg master w/ ample closet space, built-in bookcases, hutch w/marble countertops, central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer & screened porch. Parking in back! Spacious fenced backyard perfect for leisure afternoons & entertaining. Short walk to Harris Teeter, Safeway, several parks & the Pretzel Bakery; less than a mile to Eastern Market & Barracks Row restaurants. Excellent access to downtown as well as Maryland via 295 and Virginia via 695/395; Ready to lease immediately & priced to go fast. Pets case-by-case w/ pet rent. For more info contact Brian Creamer to schedule a tour. App fee $50/adult.

(RLNE5703101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 15th Street Southeast have any available units?
434 15th Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 15th Street Southeast have?
Some of 434 15th Street Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 15th Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
434 15th Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 15th Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 15th Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 434 15th Street Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 434 15th Street Southeast offers parking.
Does 434 15th Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 15th Street Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 15th Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 434 15th Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 434 15th Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 434 15th Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 434 15th Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 15th Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

