4330 WESTOVER PL NW

Sought-after, private community of Wesley Heights opposite American University. 1 mile to Tenleytown Metro station or catch the bus to Farragut Square in front of community. Spacious 4-level brick home in excellent condition. Hardwood floors throughout. Open living area. Living Room with wood burning fireplace + French doors to brick patio walled for privacy. Master Bedroom Suite with dressing area and balcony. Lower Level Room with large room and Full Bathroom suitable for au pair. Laundry and Storage Room on same level. One, small pet considered. Assigned surface parking + guest spaces. Good credit rating required. Text agent @240.855.7327 with questions.