All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4330 WESTOVER PL NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4330 WESTOVER PL NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4330 WESTOVER PL NW

4330 Westover Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4330 Westover Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sought-after, private community of Wesley Heights opposite American University. 1 mile to Tenleytown Metro station or catch the bus to Farragut Square in front of community. Spacious 4-level brick home in excellent condition. Hardwood floors throughout. Open living area. Living Room with wood burning fireplace + French doors to brick patio walled for privacy. Master Bedroom Suite with dressing area and balcony. Lower Level Room with large room and Full Bathroom suitable for au pair. Laundry and Storage Room on same level. One, small pet considered. Assigned surface parking + guest spaces. Good credit rating required. Text agent @240.855.7327 with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 WESTOVER PL NW have any available units?
4330 WESTOVER PL NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4330 WESTOVER PL NW have?
Some of 4330 WESTOVER PL NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 WESTOVER PL NW currently offering any rent specials?
4330 WESTOVER PL NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 WESTOVER PL NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4330 WESTOVER PL NW is pet friendly.
Does 4330 WESTOVER PL NW offer parking?
Yes, 4330 WESTOVER PL NW offers parking.
Does 4330 WESTOVER PL NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4330 WESTOVER PL NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 WESTOVER PL NW have a pool?
No, 4330 WESTOVER PL NW does not have a pool.
Does 4330 WESTOVER PL NW have accessible units?
No, 4330 WESTOVER PL NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 WESTOVER PL NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4330 WESTOVER PL NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
New Hampshire House
3728 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Connecticut Gardens
1915 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University