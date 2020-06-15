All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 1 2019 at 9:37 PM

4310 H ST SE

4310 H Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4310 H Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

granite counters
parking
gym
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
Lovely detached, all brick 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths home on a quiet street in sought after Fort Dupont Park. You will find two main level bedrooms with a full bath. The upper level also features 2 bedrooms with a full bath. This home has a large living room w/ a wood burning fireplace, separate dining room. The beautiful kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops and ceramic tile flooring is a great place to exercise your culinary skills. Adjacent the kitchen is a comfortable and welcoming family room with a main level laundry area. The large lower level recreation room is a perfect place to relax and entertain. The lower level also has tons of storage space and cedar closets! Other features include large rear yard, off-street parking pad, ADT security system, exterior cameras. Close to downtown, Metro and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 H ST SE have any available units?
4310 H ST SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4310 H ST SE have?
Some of 4310 H ST SE's amenities include granite counters, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 H ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
4310 H ST SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 H ST SE pet-friendly?
No, 4310 H ST SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4310 H ST SE offer parking?
Yes, 4310 H ST SE offers parking.
Does 4310 H ST SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 H ST SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 H ST SE have a pool?
No, 4310 H ST SE does not have a pool.
Does 4310 H ST SE have accessible units?
No, 4310 H ST SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 H ST SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4310 H ST SE does not have units with dishwashers.
