4310 H ST SE

Lovely detached, all brick 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths home on a quiet street in sought after Fort Dupont Park. You will find two main level bedrooms with a full bath. The upper level also features 2 bedrooms with a full bath. This home has a large living room w/ a wood burning fireplace, separate dining room. The beautiful kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops and ceramic tile flooring is a great place to exercise your culinary skills. Adjacent the kitchen is a comfortable and welcoming family room with a main level laundry area. The large lower level recreation room is a perfect place to relax and entertain. The lower level also has tons of storage space and cedar closets! Other features include large rear yard, off-street parking pad, ADT security system, exterior cameras. Close to downtown, Metro and parks.