Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

430 Randolph St NW Unit B

430 Randolph St NW · No Longer Available
Location

430 Randolph St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom den with 1 and half baths located in Petworth DC!! The unit is an English Basement but you would never know do to all the light from the unit! Located just a few blocks from the Petworth Metro and all that Petworth has to offer, this unit won't last long!!

Property Highlights:
- 1 BR
- 1 Den large enough to be second bedroom with closet and all! ( No windows in den)
- 1 full bath
- 1 half bath
- Separate entrance
- Stainless steel appliances
- Granite counter tops
- White cabinets
- Gorgeous tile floors
- W/D in unit
- Central AC/heat
- Open floor plan
- Pet friendly $300 Deposit and $50 pet rent
- Easy street parking
- Fenced backyard
- Water included
- No smoking

AVAILABLE NOW!!

(RLNE5005268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Randolph St NW Unit B have any available units?
430 Randolph St NW Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Randolph St NW Unit B have?
Some of 430 Randolph St NW Unit B's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Randolph St NW Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
430 Randolph St NW Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Randolph St NW Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Randolph St NW Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 430 Randolph St NW Unit B offer parking?
No, 430 Randolph St NW Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 430 Randolph St NW Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Randolph St NW Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Randolph St NW Unit B have a pool?
No, 430 Randolph St NW Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 430 Randolph St NW Unit B have accessible units?
No, 430 Randolph St NW Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Randolph St NW Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Randolph St NW Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
