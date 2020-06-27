430 Randolph St NW Unit B

Amenities

Newly remodeled 1 bedroom den with 1 and half baths located in Petworth DC!! The unit is an English Basement but you would never know do to all the light from the unit! Located just a few blocks from the Petworth Metro and all that Petworth has to offer, this unit won't last long!!



Property Highlights:

- 1 BR

- 1 Den large enough to be second bedroom with closet and all! ( No windows in den)

- 1 full bath

- 1 half bath

- Separate entrance

- Stainless steel appliances

- Granite counter tops

- White cabinets

- Gorgeous tile floors

- W/D in unit

- Central AC/heat

- Open floor plan

- Pet friendly $300 Deposit and $50 pet rent

- Easy street parking

- Fenced backyard

- Water included

- No smoking



AVAILABLE NOW!!



