430 Randolph St NW Unit B

Amenities
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom den with 1 and half baths located in Petworth DC!! The unit is an English Basement but you would never know do to all the light from the unit! Located just a few blocks from the Petworth Metro and all that Petworth has to offer, this unit won't last long!!
Property Highlights:
- 1 BR
- 1 Den large enough to be second bedroom with closet and all! ( No windows in den)
- 1 full bath
- 1 half bath
- Separate entrance
- Stainless steel appliances
- Granite counter tops
- White cabinets
- Gorgeous tile floors
- W/D in unit
- Central AC/heat
- Open floor plan
- Pet friendly $300 Deposit and $50 pet rent
- Easy street parking
- Fenced backyard
- Water included
- No smoking
AVAILABLE NOW!!
(RLNE5005268)