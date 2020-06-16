All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:54 AM

430 IRVING ST NW #4

430 Irving St NW · (866) 677-6937
Location

430 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 1 bedroom/bathroom condominium, in a quite boutique building. The unit has recently been renovated, it's in move in condition. Hardwood floors in the kitchen/living room area and carpet in the bedroom. Recessed lighting throughout, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit. The building is located down a quite and tree lined block. Walk to bus line and metro stations-Columbia Heights and Georgia Ave, Petworth, near Howard University. It's situated in between 3 universities and 2 hospitals and walking distance to shopping, restaurants and other entertainments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 IRVING ST NW #4 have any available units?
430 IRVING ST NW #4 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 IRVING ST NW #4 have?
Some of 430 IRVING ST NW #4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 IRVING ST NW #4 currently offering any rent specials?
430 IRVING ST NW #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 IRVING ST NW #4 pet-friendly?
No, 430 IRVING ST NW #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 430 IRVING ST NW #4 offer parking?
Yes, 430 IRVING ST NW #4 does offer parking.
Does 430 IRVING ST NW #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 IRVING ST NW #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 IRVING ST NW #4 have a pool?
No, 430 IRVING ST NW #4 does not have a pool.
Does 430 IRVING ST NW #4 have accessible units?
No, 430 IRVING ST NW #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 430 IRVING ST NW #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 IRVING ST NW #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
