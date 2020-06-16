430 IRVING ST NW #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Lovely 1 bedroom/bathroom condominium, in a quite boutique building. The unit has recently been renovated, it's in move in condition. Hardwood floors in the kitchen/living room area and carpet in the bedroom. Recessed lighting throughout, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit. The building is located down a quite and tree lined block. Walk to bus line and metro stations-Columbia Heights and Georgia Ave, Petworth, near Howard University. It's situated in between 3 universities and 2 hospitals and walking distance to shopping, restaurants and other entertainments.