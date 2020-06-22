429 N St SW S111

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym on-site laundry pool internet access pet friendly

2BD/2BA Apartment Near The Wharf - ALL Utilities Included! - Situated just one block from the water in SW Waterfront, this 2BD/2BA apartment is spread over two floors with hardwood floors throughout, a remodeled kitchen and updated bathrooms. Enjoy sporting events, shows and other entertainment on the weekends with Nationals Park, Audi Field, Arena Stage, the Wharf, CrossFit, and great museums, all close-by!



Call or email to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!



Features:

-Large bedrooms with natural light

-Remodeled kitchen with Quartz countertops, tile backsplash, and shaker style cabinets

-Remodeled bathrooms

-Hardwood floors throughout

-2 balconies (living room and master bedroom)

-Storage space under stairs

-ALL utilities are included!

-Part of cable and internet costs also included in rent

-Pet policy: small dogs allowed

-Building features: 24-hour front desk, secured entry, swimming pool, fitness center, on-site laundry, residents' lounge, wheelchair access



Nearby:

-0.2 mile to the green line at Waterfront Station

-Grocery: Safeway and Whole Foods under a mile away

-Restaurants: Toastique, Milk Bar, Mi Vida Restaurante, Hanks Oyster Bar, Del Mar, Kaliwa

-Coffee: The Velo Cafe, Dolcezza, Praline Bakery, Starbucks



*About Atlas Lane*

Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.



Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.



Check us out at atlaslane.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4871756)