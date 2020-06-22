429 N St SW S111

All apartments in Washington
Location

429 N St SW, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
pet friendly
2BD/2BA Apartment Near The Wharf - ALL Utilities Included! - Situated just one block from the water in SW Waterfront, this 2BD/2BA apartment is spread over two floors with hardwood floors throughout, a remodeled kitchen and updated bathrooms. Enjoy sporting events, shows and other entertainment on the weekends with Nationals Park, Audi Field, Arena Stage, the Wharf, CrossFit, and great museums, all close-by!

Call or email to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-Large bedrooms with natural light
-Remodeled kitchen with Quartz countertops, tile backsplash, and shaker style cabinets
-Remodeled bathrooms
-Hardwood floors throughout
-2 balconies (living room and master bedroom)
-Storage space under stairs
-ALL utilities are included!
-Part of cable and internet costs also included in rent
-Pet policy: small dogs allowed
-Building features: 24-hour front desk, secured entry, swimming pool, fitness center, on-site laundry, residents' lounge, wheelchair access

Nearby:
-0.2 mile to the green line at Waterfront Station
-Grocery: Safeway and Whole Foods under a mile away
-Restaurants: Toastique, Milk Bar, Mi Vida Restaurante, Hanks Oyster Bar, Del Mar, Kaliwa
-Coffee: The Velo Cafe, Dolcezza, Praline Bakery, Starbucks

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4871756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

