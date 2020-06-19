All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:16 PM

427 NEWTON PLACE NW

427 Newton Place Northwest · (202) 333-6100
Location

427 Newton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1641 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Also available fully furnished for $4,500. 6 month minimum lease term. Stunning 1600+ SF 2BR/2.5BA loft-style condo in the vibrant Columbia Heights/Park View neighborhood! Main level includes living room with two-story high ceilings and southern exposure with tons of natural light, open gourmet kitchen and dining area with Bluetooth appliances, half bath, coat closet, and storage closet. BR with full bath, private entrance and outdoor patio. Upper level includes loft space overlooking living room with spare storage closet and W/D. Master BR with walk-in closet, large second closet, private entrance and balcony. En-suite bath with ceiling-mount rain shower, and private WC. Furnished backyard is the perfect oasis for relaxing or entertaining. Only steps to Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro and grocery stores, restaurants, bars, and retail. Near MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Washington DC VA Medical Center, Children's National Hospital, Howard University, and The Catholic University of America.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 NEWTON PLACE NW have any available units?
427 NEWTON PLACE NW has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 NEWTON PLACE NW have?
Some of 427 NEWTON PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 NEWTON PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
427 NEWTON PLACE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 NEWTON PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 427 NEWTON PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 427 NEWTON PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 427 NEWTON PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 427 NEWTON PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 NEWTON PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 NEWTON PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 427 NEWTON PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 427 NEWTON PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 427 NEWTON PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 427 NEWTON PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 NEWTON PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.
