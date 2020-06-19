427 NEWTON PLACE NW

Amenities

Also available fully furnished for $4,500. 6 month minimum lease term. Stunning 1600+ SF 2BR/2.5BA loft-style condo in the vibrant Columbia Heights/Park View neighborhood! Main level includes living room with two-story high ceilings and southern exposure with tons of natural light, open gourmet kitchen and dining area with Bluetooth appliances, half bath, coat closet, and storage closet. BR with full bath, private entrance and outdoor patio. Upper level includes loft space overlooking living room with spare storage closet and W/D. Master BR with walk-in closet, large second closet, private entrance and balcony. En-suite bath with ceiling-mount rain shower, and private WC. Furnished backyard is the perfect oasis for relaxing or entertaining. Only steps to Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro and grocery stores, restaurants, bars, and retail. Near MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Washington DC VA Medical Center, Children's National Hospital, Howard University, and The Catholic University of America.