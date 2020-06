Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous Single Family Home in sought after Deanwood, Recently updated and renovated, new bathrooms, new roof, siding and windows. Hardwood floors throughout, new HVAC and large garage with enough space for a 2nd car in the driveway. Just minutes to Minnesota Ave Metro, Safeway, CVS & H Street Corridor. Agent is owner